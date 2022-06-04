While Juventus are set to build their frontline around Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, the identity of their teammates remain shrouded with mystery.

For instance, Alvaro Morata spent the last two campaigns in Turin on loan from Atletico Madrid, but his future remains up in the air.

The Bianconeri have already splashed 20 million euros for the Spaniard’s services, but Diego Simeone’s side are asking for another 35 millions to keep him at the Allianz Stadium on a permanent basis.

However, the Italians are unwilling to pay such amount, and will only maintain the striker if the Rojiblancos accept a discounted figure.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are beginning to look elsewhere, and have identified Luis Muriel as the primary alternative for Morata.

The Colombian has massive Serie A experience under his belt, having represented the Udinese, Lecce, Sampdoria and Fiorentina in the past.

The 31-year-old has been plying his trade at Atalanta since 2021. Last season, he contributed with nine Serie A goals and as many assists in his 27 appearances.

Juve FC say

Due to his age and contractual status (expiring in 2023), Muriel shouldn’t cost the Old Lady’s coffers a hefty sum.

Moreover, his versatility allows him to start as an outside forward in a 4-3-3 formation while also leading the line in the absence of Vlahovic.

All in all, the former Sevilla man wouldn’t make for a terrible signing, as his experience and agility could come handy for Max Allegri.