Following a solitary campaign in Turin, Angel Di Maria has bid Juventus farewell. The Argentine had his highs and lows during a troublesome campaign for the club on all levels, but his departure will certainly leave a major gap upfront.

Therefore, the Bianconeri must find themselves a competent replacement who’s able to take the torch from the World Cup winner, even if it won’t be an easy task at all.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus have identified Riccardo Orsolini as the right profile to replace Di Maria next season.

The 26-year-old is a former Juve player himself, having signed for the Old Lady in 2017 following his exploits in the U20 World Cup.

Nonetheless, the winger never received a proper chance at the club, spending his tenure on loan between Ascoli, Atalanta and finally Bologna. He eventually sealed a permanent transfer to the Emilian club where he’s been sharpening his tools since January 2018.

This season, Orsolini has been excellent under the guidance of Thiago Motta, scoring 11 goals and providing his teammates with four assists in his 31 Serie A appearances.

Moreover, the Italian’s contract with Bologna will expire in 2024, so he could be available for an affordable price.

Similar to Di Maria, Orsolini is a left-footed player who prefers to play on the right flank as an inverted winger.

So let’s see if this story will develop in the coming days and weeks.