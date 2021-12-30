Report names the six Juventus players who are available on the market in January

On Thursday, Juventus players returned to Continassa to resume training ahead of the second half of the season.

However, some of them could end up cutting their stints in Turin short.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, up to six Bianconeri stars could be available on the market this winter.

The club reportedly consider three names to be dispensable. We’re talking about the midfield trio of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo.

These three players have thus far failed to justify their hefty wages.

On the other hand, Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur would also be available if the Bianconeri receive enticing offers.

Finally, Dejan Kulusevski could also leave for the right offer. The Swede is yet to cement himself a starting spot since his arrival to Turin 18 months ago.

Juve FC say

In the exception of Manuel Locatelli, it appears that Max Allegri is willing to revamp his entire midfield.

Of course the doesn’t mean that all of the players mentioned above will be sold. It all depends on the right opportunities.

Ramsey is obviously the first name to lean towards an exit as he’s currently at the very bottom of the pecking order.

We can also understand why the club wouldn’t mind getting rid of the other high earners – Rabiot and Arthur.

As for McKennie and Kulusevski, they have shown some signs of improvement lately (especially the American), which is why the management should be reluctant to sell them.