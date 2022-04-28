Report names the young midfielder who’s most likely to stay at Juventus next season

Although the club will try to sign a household name next summer, there could still be just enough space for a young Juventus midfielder to join Max Allegri’s senior team.

Luckily for the Bianconeri, the club possesses a host a young talent who are ready to make the next step in their respective playing careers.

This is particularly obvious in the middle of the park, with players like Nicolò Rovella, Filippo Ranocchia, Nicolò Fagioli and Fabio Miretti putting impressive performances throughout the campaign.

A report from la Gazzetta dello Sport (via ilBianconero) analyses the chances of the young Juventus midfielders in securing a spot within the first team.

The source believes that Rovella is the favorite. The 21-year-old signed for the Old Lady in January 2021 but remained on loan at Genoa ever since.

As the only candidate with two Serie A campaigns under his belt, it’s easy to understand why Allegri could lean towards Rovella.

The report adds that Miretti lands in second place despite being the youngest candidate. The 18-year-old has impressed with the U-19 and U-23 sides this season, and has featured on a few occasions with the senior team.

Finally, Fagioli completes the podium following a solid season on loan at Cremonese. The 21-year-old is playing a major role in the Serie B side’s push for a historical promotion. However, this might not be enough to warrant him a spot in Turin next season.