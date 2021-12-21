Report names three EPL clubs who will could sabotage Juve’s plans for Vlahovic

This season, Dusan Vlahovic in a man on a mission. The Serbian is thus far succeeding in cementing himself as the best striker in Italy.

Despite being only 21, the Fiorentina bomber has already scored 16 goals in the league, putting himself in the lead of the scorers charts ahead of Ciro Immobile.

At this point, it’s easy to understand why Juventus are dreaming about signing this deadly forward – especially amidst their current struggles in front of goal.

But as well all know, signing Vlahovic is easier said than done, as the former Partizan youngster has a long line of rich suitors queuing for his signature.

According to BBC via Tuttojuve, three Premier League clubs are hoping to sign the Viola star – Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The Cityzens are the reigning English champions and current league leaders, but they’re yet to replace Sergio Aguero with a natural central target man.

On the other hand, the Gunners are also in the hunt for a striker, especially following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s latest outburst.

As for Newcastle, they have been recently purchased by vastly rich owners form KSA, but they must bolster their squad in January to avoid relegation by the end of the season.

Juve FC say

At this point, Vlahovic could be considered as a dream for the Bianconeri rather than a realistic target.

This doesn’t mean that Juventus should simply give up on their primary target, but competing against richer and more financially-stable English clubs is an uphill battle at this point.