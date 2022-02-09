Report names three young left-backs who could replace Alex Sandro at Juventus

While the last January transfer session marked the beginning of a movement that saw Juventus offloading some of the deadwood, the operation should be resumed in the summer.

Apparently, the next name on the list is Alex Sandro. A veteran player who has been the main choice at left-back since his arrival in 2015.

However, the Brazilian’s performances have been regressing as of late, and his impact on the attacking phase is slowly fading.

While Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini are trying to pounce on the opportunity to cement themselves a starting berth, the management could be on the search for a new player.

According to Calciomercato, three young players could replace the former Porto man in Turin.

The first name on the list is Andrea Cambiaso. The 21-year-old is proving to be the revelation of Genoa’s season, despite the fact that the Ligurians are lingering in the 19th position.

The second name is another Serie A youngster who is enjoying a fine campaign. We’re talking about Destiny Udogie, a 19-year-old player owned by Hellas Verona who is currently on loan at Udinese.

The player is of Nigerian origins, but currently represents Italy’s U21 side.

Finally, the last name on the list is Owen Wijndal. The Dutchman is 22-years-old and currently plays for AZ Alkamaar. He is a already a member of the Dutch national team, and his representative in none of than Mino Raiola.