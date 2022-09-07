Calciomercato has named Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci as the two Juventus players that flopped in their match against PSG yesterday.

The Bianconeri were beaten 2-1 by the Parisians, no thanks to their poor start to the match.

It helped PSG to a 2-0 lead courtesy of Kylian Mbappe. After the interval, the Bianconeri were much better, and they got a goal back, but it was not enough to rescue a point.

The Italian media outlet points the accusing finger at Cuadrado and Bonucci.

They claim the defender struggled in a three-man defence and that is probably a clear sign he is now going out of fashion and needs to be replaced in the Juve starting XI.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci and Cuadrado have been important players to us for most of the last decade.

We know they are not getting any younger, but it is unfair to judge them by how they performed in just one game.

Bonucci is just returning from injury and he probably needs more time to get back to his best shape.

Hopefully, as he gets more minutes on the board, his performance will improve.

Cuadrado is one of the reliable members of our squad and we trust him to bounce back by the next game.