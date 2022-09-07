Calciomercato has named Juan Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci as the two Juventus players that flopped in their match against PSG yesterday.
The Bianconeri were beaten 2-1 by the Parisians, no thanks to their poor start to the match.
It helped PSG to a 2-0 lead courtesy of Kylian Mbappe. After the interval, the Bianconeri were much better, and they got a goal back, but it was not enough to rescue a point.
The Italian media outlet points the accusing finger at Cuadrado and Bonucci.
They claim the defender struggled in a three-man defence and that is probably a clear sign he is now going out of fashion and needs to be replaced in the Juve starting XI.
Juve FC Says
Bonucci and Cuadrado have been important players to us for most of the last decade.
We know they are not getting any younger, but it is unfair to judge them by how they performed in just one game.
Bonucci is just returning from injury and he probably needs more time to get back to his best shape.
Hopefully, as he gets more minutes on the board, his performance will improve.
Cuadrado is one of the reliable members of our squad and we trust him to bounce back by the next game.
5 Comments
Gatti could have easily stopped that entitled Mbappe from scoring the first goal at least. Such a shame Bonnuci is still our center defender
Actually Cuadrado is too old to be deployed as right winger. He performs much better in the left wing. He will be benched anyways when Di maria comes back
We need a new right wing back or backup to Di Maria. Cuadrado should only be used as a second half replacement and not starting anymore. He is unable to handle the current workload, it is painfully reflected in his play.
WOW, GREAT! It’s np longer a TEAM GAME ……..we win together, we lose together……….the pseudo JUVE fans are now looking for scapegoats, like they did before with BENTANCUR, KULUSEVSKI, ARTHUR, etc etc ……..it’s a WONDER they did not pick on RABIOT and DESCIGLIO again……..now they;re after the blood of the CAPTAIN and CUADRADO who has been such a loyal servant to JUVENTUS.
Go and support another team……..you are NOT ETHICALLY FIT to be JUVENTUS fans.
Is it so hard for TRUE JUVENTUS fans to admit that the genius of NEYMAR, MBAPPE and MESSI can shatter any team? is it so hard?
FORZA JUVENTUS, sempre e comunque, FINO ALLA FINE.
The strategic brilliance of certain commenters……..CUADRADO is TOO OLD to perform on the RIGHT but performs better on the LEFT.
Such sublime MINDS …………….incredible!