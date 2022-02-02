Report names two Juventus players who could be offered in exchange for Zaniolo

Every morning, the Italian newspapers and media outlets offer the reader a mixture of rumors related to player transfers, which vary from one source to another.

But today, all the major Italian news sources agreed on the same story; Juventus will launch an assault to sign Nicolò Zaniolo this summer.

The 22-year-old is one of the most talented Italian players of his generation.

While his previous two campaigns had been wrecked by back-to-back ACL injuries, the young man is once again fit and delivering the goods for José Mourinho’s Roma.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus are willing to add some of their players as a part of the package to persuade the capital side to let go of their jewel.

The source mentions the names of Weston McKennie and Moise Kean. The latter happens to be a close friend of Zaniolo.

The versatile star has been mostly featuring as a right winger, but he can also play in various other roles. He would fit as an attacking midfielder and also as a second striker.

Nonetheless, the Italian has a contract that ties him to the Giallorossi until 2024, so finding an agreement with the capital club won’t be an easy task at all.

This season, the former Inter and Fiorentina man has thus far contributed in two goals and as many assists in his 19 Serie A appearances.