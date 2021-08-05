Report names two Ligue 1 players as potential Locatelli alternatives at Juventus

Since the end of last season, Juve’s midfield department had been highlighted as the squad’s weakest point. Therefore, new sporting director Federico Cherubini is working on enhancing this position.

As we all know by now, Manuel Locatelli is the prime target for the club. However, the negotiations between the Old Lady and Sassuolo are proving to be more complicated than initially expected.

Thus, the management is keeping other options open, shortlisting other names, in case the deal for the Euro 2020 winner falls through.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus are considering two young midfielders who currently play in France.

First on the list is Aurelien Tchouameni, who currently play for Monaco. The 21-year-old made the switch to the principality last year after rising through the youth ranks at Bordeaux.

The young man is a French U-21 international from Cameroonian origins, and has thus far played 46 matches for Monaco, scoring 4 goals and providing as many assists.

On the other hand, the second name mentioned by the report is Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes. The 23-year-old Brazilian has been playing with the Ligue 1 side since January 2020, after completing a 20 million euro switch from Athletico Paranaense.

However, the source admits that a deal for the Lyon man would be highly unlikely, as he’s considered to be a non-transferable player.

Thus it remains to be seen whether Juve’s interest in the two players – especially Tchouameni – is a serious one, or merely a smokescreen amidst the tough negotiations for Locatelli.