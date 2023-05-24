As we reported yesterday, Angel Di Maria and Juventus could decide to part ways at the end of the season. The Argentine only signed a one-year contract last summer, and renewal talks have been fruitless thus far with the two parties struggling to reach an agreement.

Therefore, the 35-year-old is contemplating his options for next season, while three top European clubs are reportedly interested in his services.

According to TuttoJuve, Napoli, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are all keeping tabs on Di Maria and his contractual situation.

The source claims that the new Italian champions would love to snatch the experienced winger, especially if Hirving Lozano leaves the club.

The Partenopei would allow Di Maria to play in the Champions League, unlike Juventus who will most likely miss out on Europe’s elite club competition following Monday’s disastrous events (the 10-point deduction and the defeat in Empoli).

For their part, Barcelona have been trying to secure Di Maria’s services since last summer. Snapping the winger could serve as an extra incentive to lure Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, as the report explains.

Finally, the World Cup winner would link up with his compatriot Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, who will also take part in the next edition of the Champions League.

This season, Di Maria has contributed with eight goals and seven assists across all competitions, but following a thrilling start to 2023, his displays have declined in recent weeks.