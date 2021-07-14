Report – Napoli closes in on signing Juventus target

Napoli looks set to beat Juventus to the signature of Emerson Palmieri after he helped Italy to win Euro 2020.

The Chelsea left-back has been a long-term target for the Bianconeri and his stock has risen in recent months.

He won the Champions League with Chelsea and he has won the European Championship with the Italian national team.

He still faces competition from Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell at Chelsea and he looks set to leave the Premier League club.

Juventus is one of the clubs hoping to bring him back to Serie A, however, Todofichajes reports that he is about to be reunited with Luciano Spalletti at Napoli.

They worked together at AS Roma before he joined Chelsea and the 62-year-old tactician wants to work with him again.

The report says Spalletti has insisted on signing him and Napoli has now initiated contacts.

They have offered 10m euros for his signature and the player is happy to return to Italy with the Neapolitans.

Juve wants him as a cover for Alex Sandro, but it seems the Brazil-born Italian would prefer to join Napoli where he is almost guaranteed regular playing time.

It remains unclear if Juve will compete for his signature or allow Napoli to sign him.