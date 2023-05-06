Report – Napoli joins Juventus to battle for Serie A star

Juventus has been linked with a move for Davide Frattesi for some time and they seem to be closing in on him by the end of this season.

However, the midfielder is in demand by most top clubs in the country and this means Juve faces a tough task to add him to their squad when the campaign ends.

The Bianconeri are one of the top sides in the Italian top flight and most players dream of playing for them.

However, the race for Frattesi remains open and new clubs are joining to see if they can win the race for his signature.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals AS Roma is currently leading the race, but that might change soon because Napoli has also shown an interest in his signature.

The Partenopei would be keen to bolster their squad further by the end of this season and consider him a player they need.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is one of the finest midfielders in the league now, so we should expect top clubs to show an interest in his signature.

The Azzurri star has earned the right to be wanted by leading clubs and we know he will have many suitors. Our job is to make sure we win the race.