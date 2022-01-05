Report: Napoli president working on postponing Juventus match

Whenever Juventus and Napoli are about to lock horns, controversy is bound to ensue.

We all remember the infamous meeting that was supposed to take place at the Allianz Stadium in October 2020.

The local authorities prevented the southern squad from travelling to Turin due to positive Covid-19 cases in the team.

The Bianconeri were initially awarded a 3-0 win, but following a long legal battle, the match was rescheduled, and it dragged on until April 2021.

Well, brace yourselves for a similar scenario, as due to the growing number of positive cases, several Serie A fixtures could be postponed.

Moreover, Il Mattino (via ilBianconero) claims that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is pushing for the postponement of the clash against Juventus which is supposed to take place in Turin on Thursday night.

The source adds that patron is furious over the situation, and has contacted health authorities as well FIGC officials to demand the delay,

Juve FC say

As we all know, every club will be keen on preserving its best interest rather than basing its decisions on anything related to general health.

In Napoli’s case, the club is missing several key players for various reasons, including four who joined their national teams for the African Cup of Nations.

Therefore, a postponement would surely work in the Partenopei’s favor, as the the match would be rescheduled at a later date, allowing Napoli to catch their breath and have their stars back in the fold for a crucial matchup against a direct rival.