Juventus has been tracking Giacomo Raspadori for an extended period, dating back to his time at Sassuolo. Even after his move to Napoli following his standout performance at Euro 2020, Juventus has kept a close eye on him.

Raspadori’s potential transfer to Juventus gained momentum after his stellar performances, leading the Bianconeri to believe he could be a significant addition to their squad. However, despite their interest, Raspadori opted for Napoli, where he has been playing since.

Looking ahead to the summer transfer window, Juventus may undergo squad restructuring, potentially leading to the departure of key players like Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa. Consequently, Juventus could find themselves in need of a new striker, with Raspadori emerging as a potential target, according to reports from Tuttomercatoweb.

While Juventus maintains their interest in Raspadori, Napoli’s reluctance to sell to their Serie A rivals presents a significant obstacle. Napoli would prefer to offload Raspadori to a club other than Juventus, making negotiations challenging for the Bianconeri. Despite the hurdles, Juventus remains determined to explore the possibility of bringing Raspadori to Turin under the right circumstances.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori was on our radar when he played for Sassuolo and emerged as an important Italian football target.

However, since he moved to Napoli, he has hardly reached his full potential or shown enough to make us believe he will be a terrific signing.