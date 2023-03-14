Report: New and improved Rabiot reconsidering his future at Juventus

This season, Adrien Rabiot has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the club’s campaign. With nine goals to his name, the Frenchman is the second-best scorer at Juventus in all competitions.

However, the Bianconeri risk losing the player’s services for free at the end of the season, as he’s currently running at an expiring contract.

But while the vast majority of observers expect the Frenchman to make the switch towards a rich Premier League club that can afford his high wage demands, a report suggests an alternative scenario.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Rabiot is currently contemplating a future at Juventus beyond the current campaign.

Although the Italian club would struggle to meet his demands, the 27-year-old might be reconsidering his priorities after reaching a certain level of maturity.

Even if the economical aspect can never be overlooked, the World Cup finalist currently feels confident and comfortable in Turin. He has formed a strong rapport with the managerial staff and is gradually becoming a locker room leader.

Moreover, the report claims that Rabiot has always aspired to become the club’s captain. However, it remains to be seen if his mother/agent shares Adrien’s reported sentiment.

The former Paris Saint-Germain signed for Juventus as a free agent in 2019, but his first three campaigns in Turin were hardly inspirational.