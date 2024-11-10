Incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly determined to sign Juventus captain Danilo when the transfer window opens in January.

The Red Devils have recently sacked Erik ten Hag who failed to steer the club back to the right path. And while Ruud van Nistelrooy has been acting as a caretaker manager, Amorim will take over starting Monday.

The 39-year-old was identified as the ideal profile for the role by the management following his exceptional exploits at Sporting Lisbon. Naturally, the Portuguese’s arrival could spark some changes in the squad, beginning with the winter transfer session.

So according to the Mirror, Amorim will ask Man United to go after Danilo in January. This would be a return to Manchester City for the 33-year-old plied his trade at Man City between 2017 and 2019 before sealing a move to Juventus.

The Brazilian cemented himself as a stalwart in Turin over the years, and has been the club’s first captain since 2023. However, his role has been reduced this season under the guidance of Thiago Motta. He also failed to impress in his most recent starts against Stuttgart, Inter and Parma, prompting the manager to drop him from the lineup in favor of Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu.

Moreover, Danilo is currently running on an expiring contract, and he appears likely to leave Turin at the end of the season. Hence, Juventus could be enticed to sell the veteran for a small profit in January and rid themselves of his relatively high wages.

Nevertheless, the source wonders if Man United’s co-owners INEOS would sanction this move given that it goes against the club’s recent trajectory. The Premier League giants invested in young profiles in the summer, adding the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro, whereas Danilo certainly cannot be considered an investment for the future.