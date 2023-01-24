Report: New management considering the early termination of Allegri’s contract

Despite the resignation of his good friend Andrea Agnelli, Massimiliano Allegri’s position at Juventus was deemed to be safe. In fact, many believed that the manager could be handed additional authorities due to the lack of sporting figures at the club.

However, an emerging report claims that coach’s position isn’t as comfortable as initially suggested.

According to BeIN Sports via JuventusNews24, the club’s new management is reflecting on Allegri’s future. The new directors could opt for an early termination.

The 55-year-old enjoyed a successful first spell in Turin between 2014 and 2019. He returned to the club in 2021, and his current contract runs until 2025.

However, the source doesn’t specify whether the board would consider rescinding the coach’s deal by the end of the season or in the middle of the ongoing campaign.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately, Allegri’s return is yet to pay dividends on the pitch, as Juventus are yet to lift a trophy during his second tenure. However, the Bianconeri have larger problems at the moment.

Sadly, it would be difficult to find a top-notch replacement who’s willing to take over amidst our current legal and financial crisis.

So it would probably be best to leave Allegri in charge until the end of the campaign, and then negotiate a settlement with him before finding a capable replacement.