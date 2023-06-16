Report – Newcastle and Aston Villa looking to sign Arthur

Despite a disappointing stint at Liverpool, Arthur Melo could have an opportunity for redemption in the Premier League.

Since his move to Turin, the Brazilian midfielder has struggled with form and fitness, and injuries disrupted his loan spell at Liverpool.

Now back at Juventus, Arthur faces an uncertain future, as he is not part of the Bianconeri’s plans moving forward.

Consequently, he must seek a new club where he can receive the respect and playing time necessary to revive his career. In a positive turn of events, two English clubs have expressed interest in giving him another chance.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are considering offering Arthur a fresh opportunity to showcase his abilities in the Premier League.

Both clubs have secured qualification for European competitions and hope that Arthur’s skills and experience can contribute to their success in these competitions.

This potential opportunity could be welcomed by the former Barcelona player as he aims to regain his form and make a positive impact in the Premier League once again.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has no future at this club and we must welcome every opportunity to get him off our books in this transfer window.

A move back to England will excite him because they can pay his wages and he would want to make an impression in that competition to make up for his poor spell at Liverpool last season.