Newcastle United are no longer interested in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic whose future remains up in the air.

Despite finishing the campaign as the club’s top goalscorer, the Serbian international failed to impress on most occasions.

He lost his starting berth upon Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival in January, and although he briefly retained his spot in the lineup when Igor Tudor replaced Thiago Motta in March, the new manager eventually resorted to the French forward.

How Dusan Vlahovic became a conundrum for Juventus

In addition to his uninspiring form, the 25-year-old’s expiring contract represents another major headache for the club, not to mention his rising salary.

Hence, all factors indicate that Juventus are desperate to offload Vlahovic this summer to avoid an unpleasant situation.

However, finding a suitor that is willing to accommodate the misfiring striker and cover his hefty wages remains a daunting task.

In recent weeks, Vlahovic has been linked with a move to Newcastle, but it now appears off the table.

According to TuttoJuve, the Magpies are determined to keep their coveted striker, Alexander Isak, thus resisting all attempts from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

Newcastle don’t need Dusan Vlahovic

So with the Swedish bomber set to stay at St.James’ Park, there won’t be room for Vlahovic at the club.

Therefore, the former Fiorentina star will have to find himself another club. Recent reports suggested an alternative track that could also lead to the Premier League, particularly to Manchester United.

It has been claimed that Juventus could add either the Serbian or Douglas Luiz as an exchange pawn in the Jadon Sancho deal. Nevertheless, swap deals seldom come to fruition, as finding an accord between all parties remains a big ask.