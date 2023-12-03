Since the start of the season, Matias Soulé has cemented himself as one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

Juventus sent the 20-year-old on loan to Frosinone along with his compatriot Enzo Barrenechea and Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge.

But thus far, the Argentine winger has been the one to draw all the attention with his superb displays. He already has six goals to his name in Serie A this season.

But while Bianconeri fans are hoping to see the exciting young starlet delivering the goods in Turin next season, the management would reportedly consider a sale for the right price.

According to La Gazzetta della Sport via TuttoJuve, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are contemplating a move for Soulé.

As the source reveals, the two Premier League clubs could become concrete in their attempts to poach the winger, while Juventus might find it hard to refuse a figure between 20 and 25 million euros.

The pink newspaper explains how the Bianconeri are currently suffering the effects of missing out on Champions League football from a financial standpoint.

The report believes the Italian giants might have to make some sacrifices in their attempts to balance books, and selling one of their young jewels could be the painful price they’ll have to pay.

The source adds that even Soulé could be tempted by a proposal from a rich financial club, one that would certainly multiply his current wages.

Nevertheless, Juventus fans would certainly loathe to see their promising youngster leave without getting a proper chance with the first team, especially following his exploits at Frosinone.