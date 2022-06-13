Newcastle United is becoming serious about their interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral, and they will push to add him to their squad in the coming weeks.

The defender spent the last campaign on loan at Atalanta, and La Dea was expected to make his transfer permanent for 20m euros.

However, their failure to qualify for European competitions has made it hard for them to splash the cash on any player.

The defender is now likely to return to Juve, but the Bianconeri has moved on from him and will place him on the market.

Tutto Sport, as reported by Football Italia, claims the defender is now a serious target for ambitious Newcastle.

The Premier League club now has a very rich owner, and they will look to sign the best talents available in this transfer window.

Juve will be happy they want him because he might have to leave on loan again if no suitor comes forward to make his transfer permanent.

Juve FC Says

Demiral will struggle to play for us next season, and he has to find a new home now that Federico Gatti is also in the picture.

A move to the Premier League would be great because it almost guarantees that the buying club will meet our asking price.

However, the defender could also decide he wants to remain in Serie A instead, and we can do nothing about that.