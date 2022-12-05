With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Adrien Rabiot’s future at Juventus is anything but certain.

The Frenchman is already one of the club’s highest earners having signed for the Bianconeri as a free agent back in 2019, and is reportedly asking for a pay rise that would see him collect 10 millions per season as net wages.

But amidst the club’s ongoing legal and financial crisis, the Italians will find it difficult to satisfy the France international.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old apparently has rich suitors in the Premier League who can easily afford his services.

According to Shields Gazette via Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Rabiot this January.

The Magpies have become one of the wealthiest clubs in England after being purchased by extremely rich investors from Saudi Arabia.

The source explains that Juventus would consider selling the player rather than letting him leave for free at the end of the season.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for us, Rabiot is only beginning to showcase his true potential once he reached his final contractual year.

Regardless, if the 27-year-old is ultimately set to part ways with the club, then it wouldn’t hurt to make some profit out of a January sale, even if Max Allegri would regret losing his pupil in the middle of the campaign.