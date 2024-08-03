After waiting for weeks to make an official approach for Jean-Clair Todibo, Juventus’ first offer for the defender has been rejected.

Todibo has been one of the key players at Nice over the last few seasons, attracting interest from Manchester United and West Ham.

Both Premier League clubs attempted to add him to their squads, with United blocked by UEFA and Todibo turning down West Ham.

He wants to move to Juventus and has been waiting for the Bianconeri to officially approach Nice for his signature.

Juve needed to make some sales before they could sign him, and they have now offloaded Dean Huijsen and Matias Soule.

However, their first offer to Nice was a loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent in the summer.

The Ligue 1 club rejected the offer outright, insisting that he will only leave on loan if there is an obligation to sign him permanently, Tuttomercatoweb reveals.

Todibo remains hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon, and Juve is expected to return with a better offer soon.

Juve FC Says

Todibo has been linked with a move to several other clubs, so he will only leave Nice for a good agreement.