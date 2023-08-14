In recent days, growing reports have been linking Filip Kostic with an exit from Juventus.

Last season, the Serbian was the undisputed starter on the left wing in Max Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation. The manager hardly gave him a break throughout the campaign.

However, the hierarchies may have changed recently, with Andrea Cambiaso proving to be a formidable wingback during pre-season and Samuel Iling-Junior rapidly developing his game.

Therefore, the 30-year-old’s importance to the squad has somewhat dwindled, opening the door for a potential departure.

Moreover, the former Eintracht Frankfurt man still has suitors around Europe, and a Premier League club is reportedly knocking on the door.

According to ilBianconero, Nottingham Forest have launched a survey on Kostic as they ponder an offer for the Juventus winger.

The English club has already signed some Serie A stars last summer and could now attempt to snap up the services of the Serbia international.

As the source explains, Kostic currently collects 2.5 million euros as net wages. This figure shouldn’t pose a problem for any Premier League club.

On another note, La Stampa (via JuventusNews24) believes that the Bianconeri have set their price at 15 million euros.

Juve FC say

Keep an eye on Allegri’s first starting formation of the season, as it could offer a clue on where Kostic lies in the equation.

If the manager starts with Cambiaso in the Serie A opener against Udinese, then Kostic could be heading towards the exit door.