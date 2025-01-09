Despite his struggles at Juventus, Douglas Luiz remains highly touted in the Premier League, with Nottingham surfacing as the latest club to enquire about his availability.

The Bianconeri splashed around €50 million to secure the Brazilian’s services last July following his exploits at Aston Villa, especially last season when he contributed with 10 goals and as many assists in all competitions. This figure included the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea who headed to Birmingham as exchange pawns.

However, Luiz has yet to hit the ground running. He seemed to be lagging on the physical level after joining Thiago Motta’s ranks at a relatively late stage of the club’s pre-season preparations. The 26-year-old thus failed to carve himself a regular starting role in the early going, and then suffered an injury in October which ruled him out for a couple of months.

Luiz is now hoping to turn the page and step up to the plate in the second half of the season. However, this could be quite challenging amidst the strong competition for starting places with the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Khephren Thuram and Teun Koopmeiners. Therefore, a January exit hasn’t been completely ruled out.

According to the Dail Mail, Nottingham have enquired about the midfielder’s availability as they look to bolster their ranks to maximise their chances of securing a shock Champions League berth for next season. Forest have already cemented themselves as the dark horse of the Premier League campaign, currently sitting third in the table.

The English source also adds that Luiz had been proposed to both Manchester City and Fulham in previous weeks, as his future in Turin remains shrouded in mystery.

The former Aston Villa man is now pushing for a starting spot in Saturday’s Derby clash against Torino, and Thiago Motta’s decision on this particular matter could provide a hint regarding the player’s future.