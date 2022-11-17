Report – Odriozola to cost Juventus less than 2m euros

Juventus could get Alvaro Odriozola for free in the January transfer window as Real Madrid looks to offload the right-back.

He has become a target for the Bianconeri in recent weeks as Max Allegri continues to rebuild his squad in Turin.

He spent last season on loan at Fiorentina and did well, which made it surprising La Viola did not make his move permanent.

Back in Madrid, he does not feature in the plans of Carlo Ancelotti and the gaffer is prepared to allow him to leave.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Madrid will allow him to leave for free in the next transfer window.

The buying club simply needs to agree to pay his remaining wages, which amounts to 1.5m euros.

Juve FC Says

This offer is amazing for a player like Odriozola and we must take it if he is a key target.

We will be without a top right-back at the end of this season if Juan Cuadrado leaves and the former Fiorentina loanee will be a good replacement.

Even if we intend to sign a new player in that spot, getting the Spaniard for that price as an alternative would be a good piece of business.

But he probably has other suitors and will want to join a team that guarantees him playing time.