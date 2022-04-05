Report offers potential timetable on Chiellini’s exit

Last summer, Giorgio Chiellini expectedly renewed his Juventus contract after lifting the Euro 2020 trophy. The captain put pen to paper on a new deal lasting until the summer of 2023.

While the veteran signed the deal with a view for the 2022 World Cup, Italy has once again failed to reach the tournament in a shocking twist of fate.

Therefore, the aging center back has apparently lost a large chunk of his desire to linger in Turin. His injury record hasn’t helped either.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Chiellini is ready to quit Juventus at the end of the current campaign, and has already reached a verbal agreement with a Major League Soccer club.

Therefore, the Italian could follow the footsteps of other major European stars who opted to experience the American league before hanging their boots.

The source adds that the friendly encounter between Italy and Argentina on the first of June could be his farewell match for the Azzurri.

Sadly for Juventus fans, they will likely have watch yet another legend depart from club at the end of the season.

However, Chiellini has truly gave his all for the Bianconeri during his time in Turin which started almost 17 years ago.

The experienced defender has went through all the highs and lows that ensued at the club, and if he feels that it’s time for him to embark on a less stressful adventure, then we can only thank him for his leal and exceptional service.