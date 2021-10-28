Report offers three reasons to explain why Juventus are completely out of the Scudetto race

Sadly for Juventus fans, their club faltered to another defeat at a time when winning was the only option.

The Bianconeri’s 1-2 loss at the hands of Sassuolo leaves them 13 points adrift from the league leaders Milan.

Some were able to find striking similarities between the current situation and the one that the team endured at the start of the 2015/16 season.

Nevertheless, ilBianconero believes that another come-from-behind Scudetto triumph is extremely unlikely in the current campaign, while offering three reasons for this unpleasant conclusion.

Firstly, the club currently lacks the star players that were at Max Allegri’s disposal back then, including the likes of Paul Pogba, Claudio Marchisio and Sami Khedira in the middle of the park.

Secondly, when Juventus lost to Sassuolo in October 2015, Gianluigi Buffon came out to rally the troops in a battle cry, urging them to build on their anger. Aside from Giorgio Chiellini, the club currently has shortage of players with true character, as the report suggests.

Finally, the Old Lady was able to pounce on the weaknesses of their opponents back then who dropped out from the race one after the other. But nowadays, Napoli, Inter and Milan all look much more composed.

Juve FC say

It’s hard to disagree with the source’s assessment of the situation, especially on the last point.

Even if Juventus were to find their feet again, who’s to say that those upfront will drop enough point to allow the Bianconeri to re-enter the race.

For the second season in a row, the Old Lady could resign to competing for a mere top four spot.