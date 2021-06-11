Report – Only the sale of Ronaldo will see Pogba return to Juventus

Juventus remains keen on signing Paul Pogba this summer as they look to bolster their squad under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri lost the Serie A title to Inter Milan last season after winning it for nine consecutive campaigns.

One area of Andrea Pirlo’s squad which failed to deliver excellent performances was their midfield.

The former midfielder struggled to get fine performances consistently from the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Allegri will still have these players in his squad and it remains uncertain if they would do better under him.

With that in mind, they have targeted the return of Pogba who was in fine form while on the books of the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016.

The Frenchman will enter the last year of his current deal at Manchester United when he returns from Euro 2020 and the Red Devils might sell him.

Tuttosport via Calciomercato reports that the transfer for the midfielder is too expensive for Juve and the only way they can pull it off is if they sell Ronaldo.

Ronaldo similarly has just one season left on his Juventus contract, but he might leave the club if he can find another one that would pay his current wages.