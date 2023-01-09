Report: Opening for Juventus as Milinkovic-Savic rejects Lazio extension

This summer, fans and observers alike expect Juventus to revive their interest in their longtime transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One way or the other, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been able to maintain the services of the coveted midfielder while warding off the big sharks. But will 2023 be the year where the 27-year-old finally leaves the nest?

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Milinkovic-Savic is still rejecting Lazio’s approaches for a contract renewal. The Serbian’s current deal expires in 2024.

Hence, the source believes that the player will attempt to leave in the summer, but at the same time, he wants to avoid a fall-out with the Biancocelesti management, and instead try to find an agreement that benefits all parties.

However, the report claims that Lotito will have to reduce his hefty valuation which was originally set at 100 million euros, as it would be an illogical price for a player who’s running on an expiring contract. Therefore, Juventus will surely attempt to pounce on the situation to lure in the player.

This season, Milinkovic-Savic has contributed with three goals and seven assists in 16 Serie A appearances thus far under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri. He also scored twice in the Europa League.