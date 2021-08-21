Report: Paratici offers Spurs midfielder in exchange for McKennie

Despite his departure from the club earlier this summer, Fabio Paratici’s name never truly disappeared from the Juve’s transfer news.

The former Bianconeri sporting director was behind Weston McKennie’s surprising move from Schalke to Turin last season. The Italian was impressed by the American’s capabilities after the restart of the Bundesliga campaign in May 2020.

Paratici is now in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, and he could try to lure the midfielder towards North London.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Spurs could offer their struggling midfielder in exchange for McKennie’s services.

The player in question is Tanguy Ndombélé, who made the move from Lyon to the Premiere League side in 2019, but is yet to fulfill his initial promise.

For their part, Juventus had admired the French international since his earlier days at Ligue 1, before he ended up joining Tottenham.

The report mentions that Paratici and his successor at Juventus, Federico Cherubini, have been in talks for McKennie, and it remains to be seen if anything would come out of it.

The American has been linked with other major European clubs recently, including a Bundesliga return with Bayern Munich.

Following the signing of Manuel Locatelli, the Bianconeri are still interested in a reunion with Miralem Pjanic. However, with Aaron Ramsey all set to remain in Turin, a return for the Bosnian would be unlikely, unless McKennie’s surprising departure opens up a spot.

We can expect more shocking twists to emerge in the last ten days of the summer transfer market.