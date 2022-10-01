Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the best players in the world, and it is normal that clubs are watching him.

Several teams wanted to sign him when he played at Fiorentina before he moved to Juve.

He continues to deliver the goals and remains one of the first names on the teamsheet in Turin.

This makes him an ideal signing for any club, and the Bianconeri continues to protect him.

However, it doesn’t stop anyone from circling, and a new report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals PSG manager, Christophe Galtier, wants to add him to his squad.

The Frenchman wants to partner the Serbian and Kylian Mbappe in a new-look attack.

However, the report says Juve will not sell because the 90m euros they spent on him in January was a long-term investment.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the best players in the world, and we cannot sell him for any reason.

The striker is strong, young and reliable, which are the qualities you need from any player.

Instead of selling, we need to sign new players to make him even better and score more goals.

If we bolster the positions around him with the best, we could be unstoppable.