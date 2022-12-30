Parma wants to sign Juventus outcast Luca Zanimacchia on loan for the second half of the season as he struggles at Cremonese.

The winger is already 24 and needs to get a home where he can play often, which is why he is not happy at his temporary club.

Parma has been following him and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are willing to add him to their squad for the second half of the season.

They want a return to Serie A at the end of this season and will offer him more playing chances if he joins their effort to achieve success in the second half of this term.

Juve FC Says

Parma is an ambitious club who have Juve legend, Gigi Buffon, on their books, so Zanimacchia will be joining a good club if he makes the move there.

He needs game time and probably a permanent move away from Juve as he approaches 25. If we get a good offer for him, we should allow him to leave so that he can build a career for himself.

However, it remains unclear if he would want to downgrade from Serie A to B, even if it will help him to get more playing chances.