Report – Parma wants to sign Juventus attacker

Parma wants Juventus attacker Luca Zanimacchia to spend the rest of this season on loan with them.

The 24-year-old is spending this campaign on loan at Cremonese but has not played enough matches to aid his development and now he could change clubs.

Parma’s interest is serious and they have already contacted Cremonese to do a deal over the attacker.

The sporting director of Cremonese, Simone Giacchetta has confirmed this, stating via Calciomercato:

“The negotiation for Zanimacchia is recent, the last call is from yesterday. It depends on how the matter will go and develop these days. However, I confirm that Parma has expressed this interest. Then things need to be deepened. The two companies must speak. Cremonese’s intention, however, is not to deprive itself of the player. The formula of any deal? No, it’s too early”.

Juve FC Says

The key thing for Zanimacchia now is that he gets the playing chances he needs to develop and at 24, he should often play at a club.

Parma is ambitious and wants to gain promotion back to Serie A, which makes them a good club for the attacker to move to.

For now, Juve wishes him the best and if Parma can find an agreement with Cremonese, Juve will likely sanction the transfer because we want the best for the attacker.

