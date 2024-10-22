Paul Pogba’s future with Juventus appears to be nearing its end, even though his four-year doping ban was recently reduced, allowing him to train in January and return to action by March. Despite this positive development, the Bianconeri remain intent on parting ways with the French midfielder. When Thiago Motta took over as manager, he built his team without considering Pogba, who has been unavailable due to both injury and suspension issues since returning to the club in 2022. This stance signals that Juventus is unwilling to take any further risks on a player whose fitness and availability have been inconsistent during his second spell in Turin.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus has continued to explore options to terminate Pogba’s contract. The club’s decision is seen as a practical step, given the struggles and frustrations associated with his recent form and frequent absences. While some might see the ban reduction as a potential lifeline for Pogba to revive his career at Juventus, the club is firmly looking ahead, with Motta focusing on a core group of players who are already familiar with his system and expectations.

Pogba’s search for a new club has garnered interest from various teams. Initially, Olympique Marseille and LA Galaxy were linked with the French midfielder, but the TuttoJuve suggest that Al Nassr from Saudi Arabia has emerged as a potential destination. If Pogba joins Al Nassr, he will reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo, marking a significant shift in his career as he transitions away from European football’s top leagues. The move could offer a less intense environment where Pogba can focus on regaining his form.

Ultimately, Juventus is determined to avoid another gamble on Pogba’s fitness, and the midfielder needs to accept that it’s time to find a new chapter elsewhere.