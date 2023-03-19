Report – Paul Pogba targets a new return date

Paul Pogba is hoping to return to action in Juventus’ Coppa Italia match against Inter Milan next month, Tuttojuve reports.

In one of the most frustrating news Juve has had in recent weeks, the midfielder suffered a fresh setback in his bid to return to full fitness.

Pogba remains one of the key men at Juve on paper, but he has hardly played this season and the club is still waiting for when he will be 100% fit.

The report claims the World Cup winner now hopes he will be involved in the Coppa Italia game against the Nerazzurri or the game against Lazio on the 8th of April.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s fitness has been embarrassing and there are so many questions to be answered by those who brought him to the club.

The club’s medical department should have discovered this problem because he also had struggles while at Manchester United before even moving to Turin.

Pogba is now a huge burden and we could have Arthur Melo and Denis Zakaria back in the summer, meaning we face having one of the most injury-prone midfields in Europe by next season.

Hopefully, Pogba’s problem is not severe and when he is back, he will spend a considerable amount of time on the pitch before a new setback happens.