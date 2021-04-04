Report – Paul Pogba will not be making a return to Juventus

Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus in the summer has been one of the biggest transfer rumours making the rounds for much of this season.

The Frenchman looks unhappy at Manchester United and was reportedly not willing to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Several teams would jump at the chance of signing him and Juventus remained one of his top suitors.

The Bianconeri enjoyed his talents between 2012 and 2016 and made a huge profit when they sold him to United.

As they struggle to maintain their dominance in Italy, they have been linked with a move for him again.

However, the Bianconeri are struggling financially and that will play a huge role in the players that join their team.

Stretty News exclusively report that Juventus has been talking with his agent, Mino Raiola about a return to Andrea Pirlo’s side.

However, they have been forced to admit that the transfer will not happen because they don’t have the financial means to complete it this summer.

United wants to keep the Frenchman and this is the best time to make a decision on his future.

The report also says that the midfielder is now expected to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond the next campaign.