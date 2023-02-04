Report – Paul Pogba’s future could be in the United States

Paul Pogba only moved back to Juventus about seven months ago and there are already talks about the midfielder leaving the club.

The Frenchman is yet to play a competitive game for the black and whites because of injuries, which is beginning to frustrate them.

Pogba had some physical problems in his last months at Manchester United, but Juve still brought him back to Turin and the issues have continued.

It seems he might not be at the club for long, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing they will consider terminating his contract if his struggles continue.

He is being targeted by some clubs in the MLS and the World Cup winner could be the next former Juve player to play in the American top flight.

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been a bad buy so far and it does not take a rocket scientist to know he has not delivered on the promises the transfer offered us.

Keeping him at the club makes almost no sense and we need to find a solution to this problem as soon as we can.

Otherwise, we will keep paying the midfielder a huge salary even though he would not step on the pitch.