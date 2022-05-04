Report – Paulo Dybala has chosen his next club

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb claims Paulo Dybala has decided to join Inter Milan when he leaves Juventus at the end of this season.

The Argentinian attacker would leave the Allianz Stadium as a free agent in the summer after Juve decided against handing him a new deal.

He has been associated with the club for the last seven years and he understands the rivalry between them and the Nerazzurri.

However, that doesn’t seem to bother him with the report claiming, despite interest from abroad, he wants to join the Milan side.

They are proposing a long-term deal of at least four years and they will make him one of their highest earners at around 6m euros per season.

Juve FC Says

We shouldn’t have a say in Dybala’s next club, considering we decided not to keep the former Palermo man.

The 28-year-old can still deliver fine performances for us, but we could watch him do that for another Italian club instead.

A move to Milan will not help his legacy among Juve fans, but it would ensure he continues playing in a competition he understands and can thrive in.

If he goes to Inter and wins yet another league title next season, it would be embarrassing for us.