Report – Paulo Dybala will not extend his Juventus stay

Paulo Dybala’s future is one of the key issues that Juventus is facing ahead of the new year.

The Argentinean still has just under two years left on his current deal and he is a talent that the club cannot afford to lose, however, he seems to be heading out of Turin.

This is because reports from Spain via Calciomercato claims that the Argentinean will not be renewing his current deal with the Bianconeri.

It says that the attacker is no longer interested in remaining at the club and he will look to leave them as soon as possible.

Dybala has attracted the attention of several top teams for much of the time that he has been at Juventus.

His current run of form hasn’t helped his chances of playing first-team football for the club this season, but they have kept faith in him.

The report says that Juve will not stand in his way if he asks to leave, and they have already set an asking price for him.

The Bianconeri will require any team that wants to sign him to pay 80m euros for his signature.

Tottenham, PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona are just some of the teams that have registered an interest in signing him.