Report: Pogba intends to stay at Juventus regardless of Champions League

At the end of the season, observers and fans alike are expecting a player exodus from Juventus, especially if the club misses out on the Champions League football – which seems to the case at the moment due to the point deduction.

While some high earners are already running on expiring contracts, the management could sacrifice others to generate cash to make up for the deficit caused by the lack of European football.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Paul Pogba intends to stay in Turin and repay Juventus and their fans for their great affection.

A meniscus injury has prevented the Frenchman from making an official appearance since his return to the club last July. Nonetheless, he’s hoping to take the pitch at some point during the course of February.

The source claims that the 29-year-old is determined to stick by the club amidst the current crisis, even if it means missing out on Champions League football.

For their part, Juventus directors reportedly believe that Pogba still possesses the type of skills which would improve the quality of the team’s play.

The 2018 World Cup winner had enjoyed a successful first stint at the Allianz Stadium between 2012 and 2016, before making his return to Manchester United on a record-breaking transfer fee.

Last summer, Pogba signed for Juventus as a free agent, and his current contract runs until 2026.