Report: Pogba no longer an objective for Juve and other European giants

There’s not much love lost between Paul Pogba and the Manchester United fans, as the French star is considered as unreliable and vastly overpaid.

The 27-year-old left the Red Devils in 2012 after being handed very few opportunities by the then-manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and his super-agent Mino Raiola orchestrated a move to Juventus.

Under the tutelage of Antonio Conte, the midfielder quickly rose to prominence and became an instant fan favorite, partially thanks to his spectacular goals, and his talents grew even further with the arrival of Max Allegri in 2014.

Despite all the success that he enjoyed in Turin, Pogba still had some unfinished business in Manchester, and thus decided to try his luck once again in the famous red shirt, as he completed a record breaking comeback in the summer of 2016.

Nonetheless, the World Cup winner has suffered from injuries, inconsistent performances and fan abuse throughout his stay in northern England, which prompted him and his agent to look out elsewhere.

Although Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain have long been considered as the prime candidates for his signature whenever he decides to leave Man United, according to the Daily Mail via Calciomercato, all three clubs have decided to look elsewhere, thus leaving the former Bianconero in the cold.

However, in our view, it’s unlikely that the clubs mentioned above have all decided to completely abandon their pursuit of Pogba, even if it is natural for them to be searching for alternatives.

A return to Juventus could still be the most reasonable decision for the Frenchman considering his bright past at the club and his popularity among its fans.

Nonetheless, Real Madrid manager is known to be an admirer of his compatriot and he could see him as a long term replacement for the aging Luka Modric.

For their part, PSG are always aiming to sign the biggest names of the sport, and the Man United midfielder could be the French star that they have been long searching for.

This story is expected to drag on until the summer.