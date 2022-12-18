Report – Pogba will force Juventus to keep Rabiot

Juventus’ best chance of making money from the sale of Adrien Rabiot is in the January transfer window, but they might be forced to keep him until the end of the season.

The Frenchman is in the last year of his current deal at the Allianz Stadium, and Juve will likely lose him as a free agent. He has not shown a willingness to extend his stay, making Juve consider a January sale to make some money from his departure.

However, the Bianconeri have been unable to use Paul Pogba since he moved to the club in the summer because of injuries.

A report on Football Italia reveals Juve cannot lose another midfielder and will not sell Rabiot without having Pogba back to full fitness.

This means the Frenchman is set to remain with them and leave as a free agent in the summer unless the Bianconeri can convince him to sign a new contract.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury has been a terrible blow for us and continues to affect our plans negatively because we had hoped to build our midfield around him.

We need to pray he will be fit and will not become another injury-prone player on our books like Arthur Melo.