Report: Pogba willing to lower his salary to stay at Juventus

In the next 24 hours, Paul Pogba could announce his arrival at the Continassa training center.

As we mentioned last week, the Frenchman is hellbent on regaining his optimal physical condition as soon as possible, so he decided to start his pre-season ahead of schedule.

While the rest of the Juventus squad should gather in Turin on July 10 for the official start of pre-season, the 2018 World Cup winner will resume training tomorrow.

The 30-year-old endured a torrid campaign where he missed the vast majority of matches due to recurring injury problems.

Therefore, Pogba is determined to make up for lost time. However, his early return isn’t the only sacrifice he’s willing to give for Juventus.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder might even accept a reduced salary to remain with the Bianconeri.

When the French star made his return to the club last summer, he became one of the club’s highest earners. His contract allows him to collect 10 million euros as net wages.

While the club has been saving on taxes thanks to the Growth Decree (applicable when signing a player from abroad), Pogba’s salary remains hefty.

At the moment, the management is tirelessly working on lowering the wage bill. So the directors definitely consider Pogba’s salary outside the club’s financial parameters.

The source adds that the former Man United player has no intention of joining the queue of stars who are trading European football with the Saudi Pro League.

Instead, Pogba would like to stay at Juventus and repay the club and its supporters for their faith and support.