Report – Pogba’s doctor reveals when he will return

Paul Pogba has finally undergone surgery to fix his meniscus problem and Juventus will now consider him unavailable until the new year.

The midfielder had decided against going through the knife last month because he did not want to miss the World Cup.

However, after his alternative treatment method failed to deliver the desired result, he decided to get a surgical procedure done to solve the problem.

He has only just returned to Juve after leaving the club to move to Manchester United in 2016.

They hope he will transform their midfield, but he is yet to play in a competitive match for them. How long will he stay on the sidelines before returning to action?

According to Professor Rossi, the orthopaedist that operated on him via Tuttojuve, he could be out for up to two months.

He said as quoted in the report:

“Everything ok, now it will depend on recovery. Late? One must be convinced of the therapy. The timing depends: normally, for such an intervention, you have to consider about eight weeks. After an operation some factors may intervene, the recoveries are never all the same. It is necessary to see how the joint reacts, whether it becomes inflamed or not, whether there is swelling or not. We are talking about a high level athlete.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba is an important signing for us, but the midfielder will not be useful until he starts playing regularly.

The Frenchman already proved his class to us in his first stint as a Juve player and we remain hopeful he will show the same form when he starts playing.