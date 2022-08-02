Report – Pogba’s treatment decision postponed

Juventus fans have been made to wait for one more day before knowing what the decision is on Paul Pogba’s recent knee injury.

The midfielder joined the Bianconeri under a month ago as he sealed a sensational return to the club as a free agent.

The Bianconeri had expected a leap in quality from having him in their squad, and he showed what he can do in some of their matches.

However, the midfielder suffered a lesion to the lateral meniscus in his right knee during a training session in America.

The Frenchman is now facing an important decision which could force him to miss the World Cup later this year.

W expected him to meet with a specialist in Lyon yesterday to decide what treatment option he would take.

However, a report on Football Italia claims the meeting has been postponed by a day.

It is now expected to happen today and the midfielder would hope he is not forced to stay on the sidelines for the rest of the year.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s injury seems to be an extension of Juve’s recent ill luck with signing injured players.

The Bianconeri have just terminated the contract of Aaron Ramsey and want to offload Arthur Melo because of their persistent injuries.

They will pray Pogba doesn’t become their next injury-prone player.