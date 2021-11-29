Report predicts club will price Juventus out of a move for their coveted target

Juventus is desperate to sign Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian striker continues to shine at Fiorentina.

He ended last season as one of the highest scorers in Italy and he could win the top scorer gong in Serie A this season.

While he scores continuously for La Viola, Juve’s attackers have struggled to find the back of the net so far.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean have been very ineffective in Turin.

Vlahovic has the goals and talent to turn Juve into a top Italian club again, but the competition for his signature is fierce.

Tuttomercatoweb reports it would be hard for Juventus to win the race for his signature.

This is because he has many suitors who will splash the cash to sign him, and Juventus would struggle to pay as much as they can.

It claims these suitors are mainly from the Premier League, which has some of the richest clubs in the world.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic would be a good striker for Juventus to have and the Bianconeri should try to sign him.

However, we know money is a problem for the club now, and that could see another interested party sign him ahead of us.

The Bianconeri will pray he decides to stay in Serie A and forces a move to Turin as Manuel Locatelli did in the summer.