Report predicts the fates of Juve’s stars with expiring contracts

Reminiscently to last season, Juventus have players running on expiring contracts. Last term, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi ended up leaving as free agents, while Mattia Perin and Mattia De Sciglio extended their contracts after accepting wage cuts. Finally, Juan Cuadrado triggered an automatic renewal for another season.

Therefore, the Colombian’s future is once again hanging in the balance, alongside four other players.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the management won’t offer new deals for Cuadrado and Alex Sandro.

The source expects the veteran fullbacks to leave Turin once their contracts expire at the end of the season.

On the other hand, Angel Di Maria’s situation remains unclear. The Argentine insisted on singing a one-year deal upon joining the club last summer.

While Juventus would be able to take advantage of the Growth Decree (saving 50% on salary taxes) once they renew the winger’s contract, an extension also depends on the player’s performances and how the current season unfolds.

Adrien Rabiot’s situation is perhaps a similar one. The player and his mother Veronique will undoubtedly be looking elsewhere for more lucrative offers, while the Bianconeri will ponder on whether to offer him a new contract or not.

Finally, Carlo Pinsoglio’s situation isn’t related to money as the source explains. After all, the third choice goalkeeper earns significantly less than the rest of his teammates. But it remains to be seen if he’s willing to continue in the same role for additional years.