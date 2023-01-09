Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger.

Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.

Manchester United had him on their books when the Abidjan-born star was much younger, but he struggled to settle and returned to Palace in 2015, where he has been for the last eight years.

Zaha’s contract expires at the end of this season and he hasn’t agreed to renew it so far, making Palace concede defeat in keeping their leading man.

However, the two-cap England international seems to have made a U-turn on his future and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the winger is set to stay at the London club and will ignore Juventus’ interest.

Juve FC Says

Zaha is an accomplished Premier League star, but he has never thrived for a top club, which makes it risky for Juve to add him to their squad.

At 30, he is old enough to hold his own, unlike when the Ivorian played for United, but he still lacks experience in European football.