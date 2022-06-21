For the second time in his playing career, Alvaro Morata could leave Juventus on the back of a two-year stint.

The Spaniard initially joined the Bianconeri’s ranks in 2014, but the Italians could do little to maintain his services when Real Madrid exercised their buy-back option in 2016.

But this time, it’s the Juventus directors who have opted against purchasing the striker’s contract from Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis, as his price tag (35 million euros) is deemed excessive.

Nevertheless, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Turin-based club has given up on the player who remains a favorite of Max Allegri. On the contrary, Juventus are hoping to get a discount from the Colchoneros.

However, the Spanish capital side remains reluctant to sell for a lower fee, and is apparently negotiating with other suitors.

According to Calciomercato, Arsenal are all in for Morata, as their manager Mikel Arteta has requested the signing of his compatriot.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners would be willing meet Atletico’s asking price.

Juve FC say

Although he wasn’t always prolific in front of goal, Morata has been a loyal servant for Juventus and remains very fond of the club.

The striker is a hard-working player and can serve either as a backup for Dusan Vlahovic or a sidekick on the left flank.

However, the Old Lady should only sign him for a reasonable price, and if Atletico aren’t willing to meet Juventus in the middle, then bidding Morata farewell would be the sad yet logical outcome.